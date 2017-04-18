An unsuspecting mom took her dog to a "Furry" convention thinking
Cheryl Wassus is a retired state parole officer and part-time dog trainer living in Monroe, Michigan. Cheryl also spends a lot of her time volunteering her one-year-old licensed therapy Bernese mountain dog, Link, for Pets for Vets a non-profit program that provides canine companionship for veterans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Apr 16
|Cashier
|225
|Need date for Motor city nightmare
|Apr 11
|JBR
|2
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Apr 2
|MisterMartini
|22
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Mar 26
|Testee
|567
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC