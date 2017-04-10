A123 Systems to close one Michigan plant, build $40 million headquarters
A123 Systems LLC plans to build a $40 million headquarters in suburban Detroit as it prepares to wind down lithium-ion battery cell production at a nearby plant. The new facility, located on a 32-acre site in Novi, Mich., will house a 150,000-square-foot campus including its corporate headquarters, more laboratory space and a battery assembly plant, the company said Monday in a news release.
