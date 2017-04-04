A123 Systems moving headquarters to Novi

A123 Systems moving headquarters to Novi

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: Westland Observer

A123 Systems moving headquarters to Novi About 200 jobs are expected to be eliminated between the sites in Romulus and Livonia through a consolidation effort. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/novi/2017/04/04/a123-systems-moving-headquarters-novi/99991684/ The company will move to a smaller facility in Novi and eliminate about 200 jobs between its Livonia and Romulus facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) 12 hr Cashier 225
Need date for Motor city nightmare Apr 11 JBR 2
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Apr 2 MisterMartini 22
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Mar 26 Testee 567
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar 19 sad 1
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Iran
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 280,354,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC