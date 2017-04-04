A123 Systems moving headquarters to Novi
A123 Systems moving headquarters to Novi About 200 jobs are expected to be eliminated between the sites in Romulus and Livonia through a consolidation effort. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/novi/2017/04/04/a123-systems-moving-headquarters-novi/99991684/ The company will move to a smaller facility in Novi and eliminate about 200 jobs between its Livonia and Romulus facilities.
