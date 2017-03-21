Treasury: MI Student Aid Providing Fr...

Treasury: MI Student Aid Providing Free College Financial Aid Counseling in Novi

Michigan families and students looking for help paying for college should save the date for MI Student Aid's financial aid traveling one-stop shop in Novi, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury . Under the banner " MI College, MI Future, MI Doorstep ," Treasury's MI Student Aid Outreach Team is visiting communities across the state to educate and inform Michigan students and their families about options for paying for college.

