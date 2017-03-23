Secretary of State Mobile Office joins Novi Home and Garden Show
Secretary of State Ruth Johnson today announced that the Secretary of State Mobile Office will attend the Novi Home and Garden Show at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue, this weekend. "Home and garden shows are a sure sign of spring, and now you can take care of your Secretary of State business while you're planning your home projects," Johnson said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Testee
|567
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Mar 24
|AMY
|223
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Mar 19
|sad
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 15
|kristenA
|311
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Isamefrea
|5
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC