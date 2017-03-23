Secretary of State Mobile Office join...

Secretary of State Mobile Office joins Novi Home and Garden Show

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

Secretary of State Ruth Johnson today announced that the Secretary of State Mobile Office will attend the Novi Home and Garden Show at Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue, this weekend. "Home and garden shows are a sure sign of spring, and now you can take care of your Secretary of State business while you're planning your home projects," Johnson said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Sun Testee 567
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Mar 24 AMY 223
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Mar 19 sad 1
1967 barracuda Mar 15 Jeeper 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Mar 15 kristenA 311
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Mar 12 Tameka former Det... 12
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Feb '17 Isamefrea 5
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,216 • Total comments across all topics: 279,855,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC