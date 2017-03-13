Goldsboro airman among 3 killed in Ne...

Goldsboro airman among 3 killed in New Mexico training flight crash

The crash of a reconnaissance and surveillance plane during a training flight in New Mexico killed Goldsboro native Capt. Kenneth Dalga, 29, who was a combat system officer for the 318th Special Operations Squadron.

