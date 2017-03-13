Firefighters rescue man from icy pond
WIXOM, Mich. - Wixom's fire chief and one of his lieutenants scrambled to action to rescue a man who crashed his pick-up truck into an icy retention pond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 3
|Jo choma
|310
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Feb 28
|PCD
|562
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 17
|Bill
|222
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Isamefrea
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Co Ed Sports
|Jan '17
|dogdog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC