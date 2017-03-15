Finally! Dave Trott schedules town hall meeting U.S. Representative Dave Trott announced this week he's holding a public town hall meeting in Novi Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/03/15/finally-dave-trott-schedules-town-hall-meeting/99222538/ After hearing for months that he was ducking his constituency, U.S. Representative Dave Trott announced this week that he's holding a public town hall meeting in Novi. The Republican congressman will meet with residents in the 11th District on Saturday, March 18, at 8:30 a.m. the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue.

