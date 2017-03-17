Egyptian statue recently unearthed li...

Egyptian statue recently unearthed likely not Ramses but Psammetich I

An ancient statue which was pulled from the mud in Cairo is not the Pharaoh Ramses II, but could be another king, Egypt's antiquities minister has said. Sitting just metres away from him were parts of the statue, including the torso and a partial head, which were ferried from the site to the museum early on Thursday.

