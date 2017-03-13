Deputy twice uses Taser to gain control of alleged drunken driver
A deputy attempting to arrest a suspected, combative drunken driver twice had to use a Taser on Thursday to try to subdue the man, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The driver, 51, went to a hospital to have his blood drawn for evidence of intoxication, backed by "obvious signs," and went to the county jail for several offenses, including resisting or obstructing police, the sheriff's office reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1967 barracuda
|16 hr
|Jeeper
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|17 hr
|kristenA
|311
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Feb 28
|PCD
|562
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 17
|Bill
|222
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Isamefrea
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC