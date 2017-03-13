Deputy twice uses Taser to gain contr...

Deputy twice uses Taser to gain control of alleged drunken driver

Friday Mar 3 Read more: MLive.com

A deputy attempting to arrest a suspected, combative drunken driver twice had to use a Taser on Thursday to try to subdue the man, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The driver, 51, went to a hospital to have his blood drawn for evidence of intoxication, backed by "obvious signs," and went to the county jail for several offenses, including resisting or obstructing police, the sheriff's office reported.

