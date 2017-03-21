Country Inn & Suites by Carlson, Novi...

Country Inn & Suites by Carlson, Novi, MI Opens

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 17 Read more: Hotel Business

The Country Inn & Suites by Carlson, Novi, MI has opened. The hotel underwent a $2 million renovation, which includes upgrades to the rooms, lobby, breakfast area, fitness center and pool.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) 7 hr Confused 566
News GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ... Sun sad 1
1967 barracuda Mar 15 Jeeper 1
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Mar 15 kristenA 311
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Mar 12 Tameka former Det... 12
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Feb '17 Bill 222
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Feb '17 Isamefrea 5
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,444 • Total comments across all topics: 279,714,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC