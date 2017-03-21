Country Inn & Suites by Carlson, Novi, MI Opens
The Country Inn & Suites by Carlson, Novi, MI has opened. The hotel underwent a $2 million renovation, which includes upgrades to the rooms, lobby, breakfast area, fitness center and pool.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|Confused
|566
|GOP Rep booed at town hall for voicing support ...
|Sun
|sad
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Mar 15
|kristenA
|311
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb '17
|Bill
|222
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Isamefrea
|5
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC