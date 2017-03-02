Barricaded gunman surrenders to police

Police standoff with gunman ends peacefully in Novi A standoff between police and an armed man in Novi ended peacefully early Thursday afternoon when the man surrendered. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/03/02/police-standoff-gunman-ends-peacefully-novi/98638008/ Novi Police Chief David Molloy speaks to members of the media after an armed man surrendered to police Thursday afternoon.

Novi, MI

