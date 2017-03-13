Augmented Reality and Extra Layers of...

Augmented Reality and Extra Layers of Touch and Feel

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: F&M Magazine

Pioneering cobots from Universal Robots, working in tandem with the operator, can now integrate interactive augmented reality into labor intensive tasks and improve jobs that are prone to human error. Booth 1245: Unlike load cells that only operate on a single axis and measure only push, the low cost multi-axis Axia80 force/torque sensor from ATI embedded in a cobot from Universal Robots senses torque and side loads along all six axes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) 1 hr kristenA 311
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Mar 12 Tameka former Det... 12
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Feb 28 PCD 562
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Feb 17 Bill 222
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Feb '17 Isamefrea 5
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb '17 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
Co Ed Sports Jan '17 dogdog 1
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,410 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC