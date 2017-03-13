Augmented Reality and Extra Layers of Touch and Feel
Pioneering cobots from Universal Robots, working in tandem with the operator, can now integrate interactive augmented reality into labor intensive tasks and improve jobs that are prone to human error. Booth 1245: Unlike load cells that only operate on a single axis and measure only push, the low cost multi-axis Axia80 force/torque sensor from ATI embedded in a cobot from Universal Robots senses torque and side loads along all six axes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at F&M Magazine.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|1 hr
|kristenA
|311
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Mar 12
|Tameka former Det...
|12
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Feb 28
|PCD
|562
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 17
|Bill
|222
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|Isamefrea
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb '17
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Co Ed Sports
|Jan '17
|dogdog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC