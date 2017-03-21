After pressure to face constituents, Michigan congressman to hold town hall
U.S. Rep. Dave Trott, R-Birmingham, will hold a town hall meeting open to the public on Saturday morning in Novi. The 8:30 a.m. at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Ave. in Novi, comes after pressure from constituents to offer the public access to the congressman.
