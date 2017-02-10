Woman drops a barbell on her NECK

Woman drops a barbell on her NECK

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Alexis Raptis, 18, from Novi, Michigan, was doing her usual CrossFit workout to the tune of the 2016 Swedish electronica song 'The Ocean'. When she attempts her full 'clean and jerk,' the process by which a lifter switches gears to lift the barbell over the head and stand up straight, she drops the barbell on her neck But when she attempts her full 'clean and jerk,' the process by which a lifter switches gears to lift the barbell over the head and stand up straight, she drops the barbell on her neck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Feb 9 Isamefrea 5
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Feb 6 Angel929 560
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Feb 5 Hank 220
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Jan 29 Kathy Raymond 305
Co Ed Sports Jan 20 dogdog 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 18 LookatCranberry 8
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Al Franken
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,284 • Total comments across all topics: 278,829,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC