Woman drops a barbell on her NECK
Alexis Raptis, 18, from Novi, Michigan, was doing her usual CrossFit workout to the tune of the 2016 Swedish electronica song 'The Ocean'. When she attempts her full 'clean and jerk,' the process by which a lifter switches gears to lift the barbell over the head and stand up straight, she drops the barbell on her neck But when she attempts her full 'clean and jerk,' the process by which a lifter switches gears to lift the barbell over the head and stand up straight, she drops the barbell on her neck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb 9
|Isamefrea
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Feb 6
|Angel929
|560
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 5
|Hank
|220
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Jan 29
|Kathy Raymond
|305
|Co Ed Sports
|Jan 20
|dogdog
|1
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 18
|LookatCranberry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC