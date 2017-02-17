The 51st Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show rolls into town February 8-12 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, bringing with it 280 new recreational vehicles and representatives from more than two dozen campgrounds around the state. The Detroit Camper & RV Show, the largest camper & RV show in the region, allows attendees the opportunity to preview and purchase the newest models of popular travel trailers, folding campers, motorhomes, truck campers, park model and fifth wheel travel trailers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.