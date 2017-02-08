Slideshow: Novi Show Sees Huge 1st Da...

Slideshow: Novi Show Sees Huge 1st Day Gate

With a lengthy line of people waiting for the doors to open, the 51st Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show got off to a rousing start at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich. . By the end of the first day, more than 2,100 people passed through the gates - a 41% increase over last year's opening day total.

