Novi restaurant owners plead guilty a...

Novi restaurant owners plead guilty after fire killed five immigrants

There are 1 comment on the MLive.com story from Wednesday Feb 1, titled Novi restaurant owners plead guilty after fire killed five immigrants. In it, MLive.com reports that:

A year and a day after a fire killed five Mexican immigrants in a Novi home, their employers pleaded guilty to federal charges of harboring illegal aliens. Roger Tam, 56, and Ada Lei, 49, of Novi, pleaded guilty Feb. 1 in Detroit federal court to five felony counts of harboring and shielding illegal aliens from detection for the purposes of commercial and private financial gain and one count of conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens.

Novi restaurant owners plead guilty after fire killed five Mexican illegal aliens.
