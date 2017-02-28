Novi police seek accreditation The Novi Police Department is looking for the prestigious CALEA Accreditation. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/novi/2017/02/28/novi-police-seek-accreditation/98508908/ A team of assessors from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc., will be in Novi March 12-13 to hear public comment and examine all aspects of the Novi Police Department's policy and procedures, management, operations and support services.

