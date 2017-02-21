Novi man dies after getting hit by tr...

Novi man dies after getting hit by truck while crossing the road

A 54-year-old Novi man was struck and killed while crossing the street in Pontiac on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. Police responded at 6:41 p.m. to West Huron Street near the intersection of North Johnson Street for a crash involving a pedestrian, the statement said.

