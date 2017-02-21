MARVAC Novi Show Sets Attendance Record
With record attendance each of its five days, the 51st Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show easily set a new high mark as nearly 28,500 people attended the consumer show at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich. Hosted by the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles & Campgrounds , the final tally surpassed last year's record crowd of 25,398 by 12%.
