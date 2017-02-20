Lyon man's death suspected overdose

Lyon man's death suspected overdose

Monday Feb 20

Lyon Township man's death suspected overdose The apparent drug overdose death of a Lyon Township man is under investigation Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/02/20/lyon-township-mans-death-suspected-overdose/98150184/ The apparent drug overdose death of a Lyon Township man Feb. 18 remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department Deputies and the Lyon Township Fire Department were called to a home in the 29000 block of Milford Road about 10:45 p.m. about a possible drug overdose. A man, 34, was found laying in the door way of a back room.

