Lyon man's death suspected overdose
Lyon Township man's death suspected overdose The apparent drug overdose death of a Lyon Township man is under investigation Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2017/02/20/lyon-township-mans-death-suspected-overdose/98150184/ The apparent drug overdose death of a Lyon Township man Feb. 18 remains under investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff's Department Deputies and the Lyon Township Fire Department were called to a home in the 29000 block of Milford Road about 10:45 p.m. about a possible drug overdose. A man, 34, was found laying in the door way of a back room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|7 hr
|PCD
|562
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Feb 25
|Madeleine OConnor...
|308
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Feb 24
|Wth
|9
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Feb 17
|Bill
|222
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Feb 9
|Isamefrea
|5
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Feb 9
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|19
|Co Ed Sports
|Jan '17
|dogdog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC