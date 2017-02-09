InnovMetric's PolyWorks Conference USA|2017 kicks off on April 19, 2017 in Novi, MI

InnovMetric's PolyWorks Conference US...

InnovMetric Software Inc., the leading provider of universal 3D metrology software solutions, today announced it will hold the 2017 edition of its annual PolyWorks Conference USA from April 19 through April 20 at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan. At this conference, metrology professionals from across North America will discover new and innovative ways to work smarter with PolyWorksA and leverage 3D metrology data to optimize engineering and manufacturing processes.

