Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments t...

Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments to Michigan Council on Future Mobility

The 21-member Council was created by PA 322 of 2016, and will be housed within the Department of Transportation. The Council will provide the Governor and Legislature recommendations regarding changes to state policy to ensure Michigan continues to be the world leader in automated, driverless, and connected vehicle technology.

