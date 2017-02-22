Car strikes bus in Novi; students unhurt

Car strikes bus in Novi; students unhurt

Wednesday Feb 22

High school students riding a Northville Public Schools bus were unhurt Wednesday when a car struck the bus on Eight Mile at Richmond Drive in Novi. No students hurt as hit-run driver plows into bus High school students riding a Northville Public Schools bus were unhurt Wednesday when a car struck the bus on Eight Mile at Richmond Drive in Novi.

Novi, MI

