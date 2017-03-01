Beer lovers' inside guide to every mu...

Beer lovers' inside guide to every must-taste brew at Winter Beer Fest

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: MLive.com

This year marks the 12th annual Michigan Brewer's Guild Winter Beer Fest held at Fifth Third Ball Park in Grand Rapids. About 9,000 craft beer fans are expected to attend over the two day festival, February 24 and 25 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Wed Craig Scott Dombek 309
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Feb 28 PCD 562
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Feb 24 Wth 9
Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11) Feb 17 Bill 222
1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15) Feb 9 Isamefrea 5
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
Co Ed Sports Jan '17 dogdog 1
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,628 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,183

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC