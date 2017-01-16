PHOTOS - Novi gathers to honor Martin Luther Kinga

Novi Meadows' sixth grader Taylor Weston, front applauds a speaker at the Jan. 16 Power of Unity breakfast at the Novi Public Library. The morning was filled with speakers, music, and performances to celebrate the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr. Behind Weston are speakers Dr. Herman Gray, far, right, President and CEO of United Way of Southeastern, MI, and India League of America and Novi Public Library board member Ramesh Gudapuri.

