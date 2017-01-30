MARVAC Detroit Show Set to Roll Out F...

MARVAC Detroit Show Set to Roll Out Feb. 8-12

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: RV Business

The 51st Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show is set to run Feb. 8-12 at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Mich., bringing with it 280 new recreational vehicles and representatives from more than two dozen campgrounds around the state. The Detroit Camper & RV Show, hosted by the Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds , allows attendees the opportunity to preview and purchase the newest RV models ranging price from $6,995 to more than $400,000.

Read more at RV Business.

