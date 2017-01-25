Commerce Township husband charged with murder ina
Commerce Township husband charged with murder in wife's stabbing death Three young children were in the home when their mother was killed. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://on.freep.com/2jqIW79 Former Quicken Loans executive Noah Ravenscroft is suspected of stabbing his wife to death at this home on Applebrook Drive in Commerce Township.
