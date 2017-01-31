Annual Novi Home Show kicks off January 27th
The Novi Home Show is the one-stop destination to find home improvement products and services for every type of project imaginable, decorating and landscaping exhibits as well as experienced businesses available for consulting or hire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Jan 29
|Kathy Raymond
|305
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Jan 28
|Still Tom Joad
|219
|Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13)
|Jan 26
|reefer madness
|18
|PO Box 1022, Wixom, MI 48393 (Jul '13)
|Jan 24
|tjs
|58
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|Jan 23
|Barbara
|3
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Jan 22
|lala1738
|556
|Co Ed Sports
|Jan 20
|dogdog
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC