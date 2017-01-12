Truck Product Conference Set for 2017

Thursday Dec 22

The National Truck Equipment Association's Truck Product Conference has been scheduled for Sept. 26-28, 2017, at a new location: the Sheraton Detroit Novi Hotel in Novi, Michigan.

