Novi students take their Christmas party on thea
Dozens of Novi elementary school students traveled to Detroit to share a Christmas party at the Academy of the Americas. Novi students take their Christmas party on the road Dozens of Novi elementary school students traveled to Detroit to share a Christmas party at the Academy of the Americas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1978 Homicide of Stella (Fleenor) Potter (Jan '15)
|8 hr
|Mcpeck131
|2
|Clown robbery suspect fires shots in Livonia chase
|Fri
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|3
|Resident launches petition for Seven Mile - dow... (Jun '15)
|Fri
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|4
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Thu
|Angel929
|552
|PO Box 1022, Wixom, MI 48393 (Jul '13)
|Dec 29
|ThisOneGuy
|56
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|3
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Cwencel
|304
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC