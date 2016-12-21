Michigan Holds Firm in Electoral College Votes

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, U.S. Sept LANSING, MI Despite protests from outside, Michigan's Electoral College delegation didn't break ranks when it came to voting inside on Monday. All 16 of this state's votes in the system that constitutionally chooses the President went to Donald Trump, who was the first Republican presidential candidate to carry Michigan since George H. Bush in 1992.

