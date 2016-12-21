Michigan Holds Firm in Electoral Coll...

Michigan Holds Firm in Electoral College Votes

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: WHTC

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, U.S. Sept LANSING, MI Despite protests from outside, Michigan's Electoral College delegation didn't break ranks when it came to voting inside on Monday. All 16 of this state's votes in the system that constitutionally chooses the President went to Donald Trump, who was the first Republican presidential candidate to carry Michigan since George H. Bush in 1992.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Novi Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 4 hr Crystal Vision 3
JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08) Nov 29 lala1738 551
What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06) Nov '16 Cwencel 304
PO Box 1022, Wixom, MI 48393 (Jul '13) Nov '16 michael47362 55
Walled Lake Michigan Milf's (Sep '10) Nov '16 John 34
News Railmark kept almost $130,000 of Sault tour tra... Nov '16 McCafe 1
News Missing woman's body found on Home Depot roof; ... Nov '16 robin 2
See all Novi Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Novi Forum Now

Novi Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Novi Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Novi, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,128 • Total comments across all topics: 277,428,554

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC