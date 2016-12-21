Michigan Holds Firm in Electoral College Votes
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a rally with supporters at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi, Michigan, U.S. Sept LANSING, MI Despite protests from outside, Michigan's Electoral College delegation didn't break ranks when it came to voting inside on Monday. All 16 of this state's votes in the system that constitutionally chooses the President went to Donald Trump, who was the first Republican presidential candidate to carry Michigan since George H. Bush in 1992.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHTC.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|4 hr
|Crystal Vision
|3
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Nov 29
|lala1738
|551
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Cwencel
|304
|PO Box 1022, Wixom, MI 48393 (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|michael47362
|55
|Walled Lake Michigan Milf's (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|John
|34
|Railmark kept almost $130,000 of Sault tour tra...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Missing woman's body found on Home Depot roof; ...
|Nov '16
|robin
|2
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC