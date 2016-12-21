Man who fell from rock-climbing wall sues Lifetime Fitness

Lifetime Fitness is being sued by a man who fell 30 feet from the top of a rock-climbing wall in 2014. "On Feb. 17, 2014, David Alvarez accompanied his wife and daughter to Lifetime Fitness in Novi to utilize its climbing wall; none had every climbed the wall before," according to Moss and Colella, the law firm representing Alvarez.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.