Man who fell from rock-climbing wall sues Lifetime Fitness
Lifetime Fitness is being sued by a man who fell 30 feet from the top of a rock-climbing wall in 2014. "On Feb. 17, 2014, David Alvarez accompanied his wife and daughter to Lifetime Fitness in Novi to utilize its climbing wall; none had every climbed the wall before," according to Moss and Colella, the law firm representing Alvarez.
