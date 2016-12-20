Learning Care Group Triples Growth in Kindergarten Readiness for Second Straight Year

For the second consecutive year, research reveals that Learning Care Group preschools experienced three times growth over the school year in the number of 4-year-olds able to master the necessary skills to be successful in kindergarten. Here's a look at the remarkable school readiness results achieved during the 2015-2016 school year by 4-year-olds at Learning Care Group preschools.

