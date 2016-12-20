Learning Care Group Triples Growth in Kindergarten Readiness for Second Straight Year
For the second consecutive year, research reveals that Learning Care Group preschools experienced three times growth over the school year in the number of 4-year-olds able to master the necessary skills to be successful in kindergarten. Here's a look at the remarkable school readiness results achieved during the 2015-2016 school year by 4-year-olds at Learning Care Group preschools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Nov 29
|lala1738
|551
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Cwencel
|304
|PO Box 1022, Wixom, MI 48393 (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|michael47362
|55
|Walled Lake Michigan Milf's (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|John
|34
|Railmark kept almost $130,000 of Sault tour tra...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Missing woman's body found on Home Depot roof; ...
|Nov '16
|robin
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|I am the 80 percent
|209
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC