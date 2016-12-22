Honda R&D, Google Waymo enter discussions on technical collaboration in autonomous driving
Honda has announced that its research and development arm has entered formal discussions with Google's autonomous driving division Waymo , in a bid to integrate the latter's self-driving technology into its vehicles. Such a technical collaboration will see Honda's researchers and Waymo's team learning how to integrate fully self-driving sensors, software and computers into Honda vehicles.
