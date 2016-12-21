Here's A First Look At Google's Self-Driving Chrysler Pacifica
In May, Fiat Chrysler partnered with Google's self-driving team to codevelop self-driving vehicle technology. Almost immediately, the two started tearing into a Pacifica Hybrid minivan, making modifications to allow the car to accommodate Google's long list of sensors and computers.
