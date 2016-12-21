Answer the Fuel Call
A veterans group that created a statewide list of gas stations that offer full-service refueling to drivers with disabilities is hoping to take the list a step further., according to a report by The Detroit Free Press . Novi, Mich.-based Michigan Paralyzed Veterans of America wants gas stations to also offer an easier, more dignified way for disabled drivers to notify gas station attendants that they need assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CSP.
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Nov 29
|lala1738
|551
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Cwencel
|304
|PO Box 1022, Wixom, MI 48393 (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|michael47362
|55
|Walled Lake Michigan Milf's (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|John
|34
|Railmark kept almost $130,000 of Sault tour tra...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Missing woman's body found on Home Depot roof; ...
|Nov '16
|robin
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|I am the 80 percent
|209
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC