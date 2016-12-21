T&M Associates opens office in Detroit

T&M Associates , a Middletown, New Jersey-based national consulting, environmental, engineering and construction management company, has announced the opening of a full-service office in Detroit. The new office, located in the iconic downtown Renaissance Center, will seamlessly link with T&M's office in nearby Novi, Michigan, to provide clients with consulting and technical expertise to meet their development and operational needs spurred by the region's economic resurgence, according to the company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.