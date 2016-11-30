Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (CPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Buy"
The firm presently has a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price points to a potential upside of 12.25% from the company's previous close.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Novi Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JAMS Sucks!!!! (Aug '08)
|Nov 29
|lala1738
|551
|What is going to happen to St Vincent and Sarah... (May '06)
|Nov '16
|Cwencel
|304
|PO Box 1022, Wixom, MI 48393 (Jul '13)
|Nov '16
|michael47362
|55
|Walled Lake Michigan Milf's (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|John
|34
|Railmark kept almost $130,000 of Sault tour tra...
|Nov '16
|McCafe
|1
|Missing woman's body found on Home Depot roof; ...
|Nov '16
|robin
|2
|Any1 hate working @ Meijer? (Feb '11)
|Nov '16
|I am the 80 percent
|209
Find what you want!
Search Novi Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC