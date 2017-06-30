Pre-kindergarten classes growing in Marin
For the first time in its history, Bolinas-Stinson School District is offering a free pre-kindergarten class for the 2017-18 school year. The class for 4-year-olds, which starts Aug. 23, is already almost full with 17 students registered out of a total capacity of 20. At the same time, two new pre-kindergarten classes are also opening in Novato through the Marin YMCA, in partnership with the Novato Unified School District.
