Photos: Fire Squirts Camp in Novato builds young firefighters

Novato firefighter Tommy Gaulke, left, assist a Fire Squirts camper to extinguish flammable liquids on Wednesday, June 28, 2017, at Novato Fire Station 62. The weeklong Fire Squirts Camp in Novato builds trust and self-confidence through a variety of activities for kids ages 10-14. The weeklong Fire Squirts Camp at Novato Fire Station 62 for children ages 10-14 is intended to build trust and self-confidence.

