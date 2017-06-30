Pension watchdog sues San Rafael
A Marin man is suing San Rafael over public pension “enhancements” he says were approved illegally and have put taxpayers on the hook for millions of dollars in future benefits. “As a result , all citizens of San Rafael have suffered and will continue to suffer irreparable damage by the payment of taxes in excess of what they otherwise would have paid in the past or will pay in the future,” says David C. Brown, in a suit filed June 22 in Marin Superior Court.
