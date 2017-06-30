Milestones: Good news about Marin people

Milestones: Good news about Marin people

Recognition: Jamie Coureas; Alison De Leon; Camilla Dean; Natalia Garcia Gomez; Audrey Hamlin; Grace Kuhlmann; Francisco Melantoni; Angela Meza Hernandez; Desmond Rea Whitehouse; Alyssa Ramirez; Clara Rose; Isaak Sanchez; Avery Smith; Landen Smith; Ian Tzul; Carys Viau; Logan Wadleigh; Sarah Watts, and Samuel Worch, all first-graders at Olive Elementary School in Novato, were named junior botanists by WildCare. Graduation: Robert Allen, of San Rafael, graduated with honors from Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, with a bachelor of music in jazz composition.

