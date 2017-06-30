Marin Voice: Silveira Ranch settlement advances conservation
Marin County recently settled with the Silveira family concerning their 340-acre ranch alongside Highway 101 in San Rafael. This iconic parcel physically separates Novato and San Rafael with a scenic mix of grasslands, valley oaks and tideland habitats associated with the Miller Creek estuary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Novato Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Political Road Map: How a gas tax increase coul...
|Jun 19
|trump4everdynassty
|9
|Trump B O Cured by Prayer?
|Jun 18
|Bless Donald
|1
|Girl, 16, trips up burglary suspect in Sausalito (Aug '09)
|Jun 10
|yidfellas v USA
|31
|High Court Says Taxpayer's Lawsuits Not Limited...
|Jun 10
|USS LIBERTY
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun '17
|johnharby
|557
|Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09)
|Jun '17
|Lottery Traitors ...
|518
|Trump Nude Selfie/Nato?
|May '17
|Actual Quotes DotCom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Novato Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC