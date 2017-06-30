Marin homeless survey reports overall decline
A one-day count of Marin County's homeless population in January found 1,117 homeless people - a 14 percent decrease from the 1,309 homeless reported in 2015. But the number of “chronically homeless” people in Marin grew 36 percent to 359 people in 2017 from 263 in 2015.
