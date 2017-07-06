In Your Town for July 6, 2017

Mill Valley Depot Bookstore and Café hosts a “Live Poets Society” poetry reading from 7 to 9 p.m. July 14. Poets Gerald Nicosia, Don Alberts, Bruce Feingold and others will recite poems with a “Summer of Love” theme. A collection of original rock posters from the 1960s and '70s will be on display.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.