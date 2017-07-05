In Your Town for July 5, 2017

Bob Mauceli of the Marin Master Gardeners program will offer a talk at the Corte Madera Library on how to attract birds, bees and butterflies to yards. An art show benefiting DrawBridge art programs for homeless children is scheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. July 23 at the Trouvé shop in Fairfax.

