Hundreds of Gallons of Gas Stolen From School Bus Yard

When a custodian for Novato Unified School District arrived at the district bus yard late Wednesday night, he spotted a man and woman syphoning gasoline from the underground storage tanks that are used to fuel school buses and other district vehicles. As the suspects fled the scene in a white box van, the custodian was able to snap several photos with his cell phone.

