Gasoline stolen from Novato Unified School District bus yard

Novato police are searching for a pair accused of stealing gasoline from the Novato Unified School District bus yard Wednesday night. A school district custodian noticed a man and woman pumping gas from underground storage tanks used to fill school buses, police said.

